Pasadena Hotels Pack Out as Oasis Reunion Shows Bring Tourism Boom
The upcoming Oasis reunion shows at the Rose Bowl have packed Pasadena's hotels to capacity.
"All of our rooms have been booked by June," a Langham Huntington sales associate said, as reported by Pasadena Weekly. Lisa Derderian, chief communications officer of Pasadena, said in a statement that the influx of guests will boost income for hotels, car rentals, and food spots. "We can't really put an exact dollar amount on it, but it's a win-win for the Rose Bowl Stadium and the city," Derderian said, according to the same source.
Some fans even crossed oceans for these shows. Liam Desmond, a 49-year-old realtor from Manchester, UK, watched the band play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before heading west to Pasadena.
"I've spent a fortune flying over here and staying in Manhattan," Desmond said. "But it's worth it since this is a once-in-a-lifetime string of concerts. I saw Oasis back home when I was just a lad."
Some spots won't see much change. "The Oasis concert itself isn't expected to have a direct impact on the Gamble House," said Sheryl Scott, Director of Communications and Operations of the Gamble House Conservancy.
The band will play hits from Definitely Maybe at the Rose Bowl as part of their comeback tour. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can find more ticket-related info on the band's website.