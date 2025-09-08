ENTER TO WIN: Raceway Park’s Fall Swap Meet

2025 Fall Swap Meet and Auto Show

September 19-21, 2025

About the Swap Meet

The Bi-annual Englishtown Swap Meet & Auto Show is held in April & September, rain or shine. It runs from Friday through Sunday with Vendor spaces on pavement and grass, over 300 Car for Sale spaces on pavement, and free parking for attendees. Sale merchandise consists of a wide array of parts, accessories and miscellaneous items.

Our show’s are judged by “People’s Choice” on Saturday and Sunday. Top 60 People’s Choice Awards. With Special Awards for People’s Choice Car 1959 & Older, People’s Choice Car 1960 & Newer, People’s Choice – Truck, Modern Musclecar, Best Club Participation (Sat. only), Vinnie & Richard Napp Memorial Cup.

Here’s more detailed information regarding our most frequently asked questions:

General admission — $12/person each day; Children under 12 admitted free

Gates open 7:00 AM each day. Closes at 6:00 PM Friday & Saturday. Closes at 4:00 PM on Sunday.

Car Show registration 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM enter thru gate #3; Participant award goes to each entry.

Raceway Park’s Englishtown Swap Meet & Auto Show offers something for everyone. Whether you want to connect with other owners, look for hard to find parts and accessories, or just appreciate American classics and modified vehicles, this is the place to be!

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!