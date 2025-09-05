Three Atlantic City Casinos Land in Top U.S. Rankings for Slots and Dining

In a major win for the East Coast gaming scene, three Atlantic City venues earned spots in USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice casino rankings this week. Ocean Casino shot up to fourth for slots, while Hard Rock secured the tenth spot.

The rankings stretched far past gaming tables. Ocean Casino clinched sixth for top spots outside Vegas, with Borgata close behind at tenth. A panel picked winners from a thousand gaming halls nationwide.

Local food spots shone bright, too. Capriccio at Resorts Hotel took third for dining, adding to its string of wins since 2018. Not far behind, Borgata's Old Homestead Steakhouse placed sixth among all casino eateries.

Connecticut's Mohegan Sun topped the slots list. Las Vegas stalwart El Cortez and California's Pechanga Resort followed close behind. Ocean Casino beat out strong competition from the South, including spots in Mississippi and Louisiana.

For casinos beyond the Vegas strip, California's Yaamava' Resort took the crown. The Northeast showed its strength as Connecticut's Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods claimed second and third.

When it comes to food, Yaamava's Pines Modern Steakhouse won big. Florida's NYY Steak at Seminole Casino nabbed second, while Capriccio kept its spot near the top with third.

Ocean's rewards program made the top ten, too. Boyd Gaming's program led the pack, with Mohegan Sun's Momentum and Caesars Rewards right behind.

At Hard Rock, players pick from 2,300 machines, with hits like Buffalo Link drawing crowds. The Borgata tops that with 3,000 slots plus table games scattered throughout.