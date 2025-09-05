SCHEDULE: 95.9 WRAT’s Billboard Radiothon

The Rat is proud to present the Billboard Radiothon for Ocean of Love. Ocean of Love is an amazing local organization that helps families that have children going though treatment for pediatric cancer.

Without the help of Ocean of Love, local families would have no one to turn to for the support they need to get through such a tremendous challenge. Hearing the words, "your child has cancer" is a parents' nightmare. But the Ocean of Love team is there to help in the darkest of moments.

Join us in the parking lot of the Lowes in Toms River from Monday, September 15th at 3pm to Thursday, September 18th at 8pm. Gotts from The Morning Rat Race with Carl and Gotts will be living on a billboard high above Hooper Avenue. Stop by with a financial donation. 100% of funds received will support the Ocean of Love Billboard Radiothon. There are special events EVERY NIGHT!