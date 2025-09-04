Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: September 5-September 7

New Jersey will host a weekend of entertainment and community celebrations. There are opportunities across the state to gather and enjoy a variety of activities, food, music, live performances, and family-friendly events. The Garden State offers festivals, performances, and other uniquely New Jersey experiences.

Hoboken Italian Festival: Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri

Along the Sinatra Promenade in Hoboken Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Hoboken Italian Festival is a four-day celebration of Italian heritage. It features food and community spirit. Its centerpiece is Saturday's Feast day, when the 800-pound statue of Madonna Dei Martiri is carried from St. Francis Church through the streets of Hoboken. The day includes the Blessing of the Fleet on the Hudson River, where the Madonna is sailed across the water, and festivities conclude with a fireworks display over Sinatra Park.

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 721 Rahway Ave., Union Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The St. Demetrios Greek Festival is the signature annual celebration of the parish. It brings together faith and fellowship in a community gathering. Hosted by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Union, New Jersey, the festival is the parish's largest event of the year.

Damon Darling

Bananas Comedy Club, Renaissance Hotel, 801 Rutherford Ave., Rutherford Cost: General Admission $31.99 and Reserved Seating $43.99

Damon Darling has become a breakout comedy star, amassing nearly a million followers and over 18 million TikTok likes for his viral drive-thru pranks and stand-up clips. Recognized for his sharp comedic personality and energetic stage presence, he has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy and now has a sold-out tour of his own. By seamlessly combining razor-sharp humor, relatable stories, and spontaneous crowd work, Darling provides a refreshing style that keeps audiences engaged.

Other Events

New Jersey is buzzing with celebrations and community events, providing entertainment and activities for all ages. From vintage automobiles to medieval revelry and waterfront celebrations, the weekend is packed with unique cultural experiences: