Netflix’s $1.2B NJ Studio Set To Help Local Economy, Leaves Trenton Out

At the old Fort Monmouth Army Base, Netflix plans a massive $1.2 billion production hub. The site spans 292 acres across Oceanport and Eatontown, with plans for soundstages and film-making spaces.

Workers have started demolition at the site. The full build-out should finish by 2028, marking a shift in East Coast media production.

"The Netflix studio at Fort Monmouth further solidifies New Jersey's reputation as a global leader in film and television production, attracting some of the world's top filmmakers and creators to the state," said Governor Phil Murphy at the May 2025 groundbreaking ceremony.

The site promises major local gains. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said per The Trentonian that "these studios will create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents, billions of dollars in economic output, and many other cultural benefits to the region and state."

First Lady Tammy Murphy stressed the wide-reaching impact: "From thousands of good-paying jobs to new opportunities for local businesses, expanded education and more, this state-of-the-art facility will create lasting benefits for the residents of our state for many years to come."

Netflix's track record shows real economic muscle. In just four years, they've added $125 billion to the U.S. economy. More than 140,000 cast and crew members now work on their productions.

Yet the choice stings for some cities. Trenton missed out completely: not even making the shortlist. Big investments keep flowing to spots like Camden, New Brunswick, and Newark instead of the state capital.

When complete, the base will buzz with activity. Outdoor sets will mix with offices and eating spaces. It's Netflix's first major East Coast hub, adding to their nationwide network.