After weeks of waiting, Monmouth County gave up restaurant health reports that showed three failed inspections. Officials took a month to release these public documents, breaking state rules that set a two-week deadline.

The county stalled until Aug. 29, despite six follow-ups from the Asbury Park Press. Their first try to get the records started was on July 28. State law demands a quick turnaround: just 7 to 14 work days for health records.

"I don't think as originally formulated − that is all (food establishments) that have a conditional satisfactory rating during a specified period of time, I don't think that is over broad; I don't think that's vague; and I don't think that calls for research," said Thomas Cafferty, attorney for the New Jersey Press Association.

Instead of just finding the files, staff kept shutting down and restarting the request. They claimed it needed study. The county's Board Clerk, Tamara Brown, blamed the wait on a "too broad" ask.

When the reports finally came out, they listed three spots that failed checks: An Oakhurst Dunkin had broken cooler gauges and missing cleaners on July 7. Ocean Township's Hollywood Gold Club got caught July 22 with unmarked food and faulty washers. The Long Branch Convenience Store struck out on August 2 over wrong food temperatures and building work issues.

Unlike Ocean County, which posts all checks online, Monmouth makes people ask through official channels. This summer, their spokesperson, Christopher Orlando, told news teams to file formal papers for any details.

Other local health offices, Long Branch and Jersey Shore Regional, shared similar records right away all summer. The Shore group said not one eatery in their dozen towns got bad marks.

The county's stance seemed odd since they'd handled a similar request in early July without names of specific spots. That time, they gave up reports for "All restaurant inspection reports that were given a conditional satisfactory rating" in set dates.

"I think there's a distinction that often gets lost by custodians between research and retrieval," Cafferty said per the Asbury Park Press. "Your request in my mind, as I read it, for all restaurant inspections where there was a (conditionally satisfactory rating), is a retrieval, not research, and therefore a valid request."