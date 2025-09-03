Dream Theater Announces 2026 Global Tour: First India Shows Since 2017, New Album ‘Parasomnia’

Dream Theater will play in India next January, marking their first shows in the country since 2017. The Bengaluru and Kolkata shows are part of their worldwide 40th anniversary tour.

"We can't wait to return to India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea and Japan as part of our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2026", the band posted on social media.

The band will field its classic lineup, with John Petrucci on guitar, John Myung on bass, Mike Portnoy on drums, James LaBrie handling vocals, and Jordan Rudess on keyboard.

Fresh tracks from Parasomnia, their 16th album released in February 2025, will be included in the setlist. The record marks Portnoy's first studio work with the band since Black Clouds & Silver Linings in 2009. He returned in October 2023 after a 13-year break.

"Everything we've been writing sounds like every classic Dream Theater song or album," Portnoy told Rolling Stone India. "The style is here. The chemistry is the same. The people and the elements are the same. It all just feels and sounds so familiar."

The massive anniversary tour starts September 5, 2025, in Reading, Pennsylvania. After 30 shows across North America, they'll play in India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and Japan until March 2026.