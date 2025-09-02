JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up May Close Despite Giving 69% of Meals to People in Need

Unless more funding comes through, the JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up at Ocean County Library will have to close on January 30, 2026. This community kitchen has served thousands, with about 7 out of 10 meals going to people who can't afford to feed themselves.

Opening in February 2025, this special place works on a simple principle - people who can afford meals help feed those who can't. People who don't have money can volunteer their time instead of paying.

"Every meal purchased and every Pay It Forward contribution helps us continue to serve during the coldest, most difficult months of the year," said Rob Wood, assistant general manager of JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up, to JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Closing would be especially tough during Code Blue alerts - those freezing days when people desperately need warmth and hot food.

At their Washington Street location, they serve meals Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They've given out hundreds of hygiene kits, dozens of Narcan kits, and helped 60 people find housing.

"Too often our guests—our neighbors—are reduced to labels... We are here to help," said Dorothea Bonjovi to JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Not everyone supports the project. Mayor Daniel Rodrick believes downtown nonprofits might be making things worse by covering up bigger problems rather than solving them.

Together with locations in Red Bank and on Hooper Avenue, this network has served more than 200,000 meals throughout the area.

The kitchen does more than feed people - they help connect folks with job training, addiction support, and employment opportunities. It's about creating paths to better lives, not just providing meals.