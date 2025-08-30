Taco Bell Brings Back Five Popular Menu Items from Early 2000s, Launches Virtual Pet Game

Starting September 9, Taco Bell is bringing back five old favorites from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The returning items include Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and the sweet and crunchy Caramel Apple Empanada.

Coming back to restaurants, the Y2K menu includes the packed 7-Layer Burrito, stacked Double Decker Taco, and crunchy Chili Cheese Fries. Celebrating twenty years of the Crunchwrap Supreme, a new $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box includes several customer favorites.

The box comes with a Crunchwrap Supreme, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, regular taco, chips with cheese sauce, and any drink you want. For bigger groups, the $23.99 Variety Taco Party Pack comes with twelve tacos - split between regular and Cool Ranch styles.

"Crunchkin," a new phone game, lets people take care of virtual pets while eating. Buying Y2K items lets you unlock extra games and more points, taking ideas from those popular digital pets everyone had in the 2000s.

Designer Ed Hardy created special merchandise for the event. Only 500 of each item - hats, watches, and shirts - will be sold. Items drop on Tuesdays starting September 2 through September 16 at 2 p.m. PT.

Some rewards members in LA got spots at a special kickoff party. The event featured Lil Jon performing while guests tried the throwback menu and checked out the new merch.

Since it came out in 2005, the Crunchwrap Supreme's easy-to-eat design has made it one of the chain's best sellers.