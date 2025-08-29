Everclear’s ‘Sparkle and Fade’ Turns 30: Art Alexakis Reflects on Hit ‘Santa Monica’ and Upcoming Tour

Alt-rock veterans Everclear are marking three decades since their breakthrough with a special tour. The band will showcase their hit record, Sparkle and Fade, with lead singer Art Alexakis at the helm. Local H and Sponge will join the shows.

At each stop, fans will hear the full 1995 album mixed with other hits. "We're going to play all the songs from Sparkle and Fade, but we're going to break it up," Alexakis said, according to The Source. Sales of the record reached platinum in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

MTV's heavy rotation of the "Santa Monica" video sparked its rise. However, its success wasn't instant. Capitol Records chief Gary Gersh first saw the song as just a stepping stone. Before release, Alexakis and label rep Perry Watts-Russell went back and forth about timing and the title, which never appears in the song's words.

"I told him it was about comfort zones — places that make you feel both comfortable and uncomfortable, and that's 'Santa Monica' to me," Alexakis added. The first single, "Heroin Girl," was controversial because of its title. "Santa Monica" will likely be the finale during the tour.

The band's early days featured Greg Eklund on drums and Alex Montoya on bass. Both left in 2003. At 63, Alexakis still performs, despite a 2019 multiple sclerosis diagnosis.