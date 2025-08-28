Stop & Shop Fined $75K for Selling Spoiled Meat, Mislabeling in Ocean County

Stop & Shop must pay $75,000 in fines after inspectors found spoiled meat and mislabeled items at their New Jersey locations. Officials struck this deal on Monday.

The case began when shoppers at a Toms River store spotted bad meat. When officials checked, they found wrong dates on packages and spoiled items ready for sale. Officials then searched all five county stores.

What they found shocked them: workers had switched real packaging dates with display dates. This trick made old meat look fresh.

"This was a serious breach of consumer trust and confidence," said Ronald Heinzman, director of Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs, to Patch. "Consumer Affairs took a strong position that this was an immediate public safety, health, and welfare issue."

The store chain had cut costs by removing butchers, switching to pre-packed meat from suppliers. In one startling case, staff put fresh labels on meat that sat in storage from February to March.

Ocean County Commissioner Robert S. Arace spoke about the findings. "This was a matter of considerable importance, and we deeply appreciate their prompt and decisive actions in ensuring it was thoroughly addressed," said Arace.

The agreement forces Stop & Shop to add safety checks at all 46 stores across New Jersey. State officials will watch the stores to make sure they follow the rules. Two consumer protection agents, Andrew Chencharik and Anthony Fontana, led the search. Ocean County lawyer Laura Comer gave legal support, while the county health office pitched in too.