Thrice Releases New Single ‘Albatross’ Ahead of ‘Horizons/West’ Album, Announces Tour

Thrice unleashed "Albatross" on August 25, their latest track from the upcoming Horizons/West album, which hits stores on October 3 through Epitaph Records. Sean Stout crafted a mesmerizing visualizer for the song. Light cuts through darkness while wheat sways and ash falls.

"We can take the very thing the world has offered us as a token of hope and good luck and destroy it, and in that way, I've found that we often create our own ill omens. Thankfully, I've found it's not always too late to reverse those same curses," said Dustin Kensrue to Blabbermouth.

This track follows "Gnash," the first peek at their new work. Post-rock sounds weave through tales of star-crossed bonds that won't break. Short, sharp riffs punch through atmospheric waves. At New Grass Studios, the band built on ideas from their 2021 album, Horizons/East. Scott Evans mixed the sounds while Matthew J. Barnhart put the final polish on each track. The album explores personal identity, societal manipulation, technological anxiety, and who we are in this wired world.

Horizons/West has 11 songs: "Blackout," "Gnash," "Albatross," "Undertow," "Holding On," "Dusk," "The Dark Glow," "Crooked Shadows," "Distant Suns," "Vesper Light," and "Unitive/West." "A lot of this record is about parsing reality," Kensrue shared with Blabbermouth. "We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers."

Since the late 1990s, these California musicians have mixed punk's raw power with bold new sounds. Kensrue sings and plays guitar, Teppei Teranishi wields the lead guitar, Eddie Breckenridge plays bass, and Riley Breckenridge pounds the drums.