TikTok Videos Show Real Atlantic City Streets Behind Monopoly Board Game

A TikTok clip about the streets that shaped the Monopoly board game has caught fire online, drawing 93,200 views. The video shows how Atlantic City's real streets match up with the famous board spaces.

TikTok user @chiefgirlbossjaa drove through Atlantic City's streets this July. She filmed the signs and said per dailydot.com, "This is your reminder that Monopoly is based on Atlantic City. Pacific, Atlantic Ave, Baltic, Park Place right here. Look, Indiana Avenue. Atlantic City is literally just Monopoly land."

This sparked another hit video. TikTok user @captain_ahabb's take on the topic pulled in a whopping 584,500 views. The creator mused about whether this connection should be common knowledge.

The story starts with Charles Darrow. This Pennsylvania salesman crafted his take on Monopoly during the 1930s. After spending time at the beach resort, he picked Atlantic City's streets for his game board. Parker Brothers snapped up his creation not long after.

The news stunned many viewers. "I've lived in NJ 95% of my life and just learned this," one person wrote on @chiefgirlbossjaa's video. On @captain_ahabb's post, someone else typed, "Wait WHAT?? I thought they were just random street names ... this is wild information."

From the swanky Boardwalk to the modest Baltic Avenue, each spot on the board mirrors a real place. These streets still wind through the New Jersey shore today. But their worth has shifted quite a bit since the game's birth in the 1930s.