Sea.Hear.Now Festival Coming Back to Asbury Park With 70,000 Music Lovers Expected

Music fans will flood Asbury Park on September 13 and 14 as the Sea.Hear.Now Festival returns. Blink-182 and Hozier will lead the charge at the two-day event, which mixes music with surf competitions.

The beach festival marks its seventh run with shows across multiple stages. Big names like LCD Soundsystem light up the schedule. De La Soul brings their hip-hop magic, while Alabama Shakes and ZZ Top add their raw power to a lineup of 25 acts.

Watch surf stars clash in the North Beach Rumble. Wave master Landon McNamara and Cam Richards will cut through the waves. Local heroes Rob Kelly and Sam Hammer plan to show why New Jersey breeds tough competitors.

Fresh off their new record Open Wide, Inhaler starts the music rolling. Then ZZ Top cranks up their guitars with time-tested hits that shake the sand.

As Saturday unfolds, De La Soul takes control at 5:35 p.m. Alabama Shakes follows with their soulful sound. When the sun dips low, Princeton's James Murphy leads LCD Soundsystem through their electric set.

The beats keep coming on Sunday. 4 Non Blondes kicks things off. Spoon and Public Enemy crank up the volume as the day rolls on. TV On The Radio returns at dusk, back in action after their time away.

Watch Sublime's next chapter with Jakob Nowell at the mic: their first festival stop since coming back last year. Blink-182 closes out the weekend with their high-energy punk rock blast.

What started as a small one-day show in 2018 now stands tall among East Coast festivals. The two-day format has turned this beach party into a must-see event.