New Food Market Opening September 8 in Historic Red Bank Building

A fresh dining spot opens its doors next month at 200 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, New Jersey. The 8,000-square-foot Anderson Market fills the space where Sickles Market once stood.

"We're more than a food hall," said Chris Viola, founder of Anderson Market, to Patch. "We're building a culturally driven space where local flavors and meaningful connections thrive."

Seven local shops will set up inside. Spicy chicken sizzles at Namkeen's counter, while the scent of fresh coffee and pastries wafts from Booskerdoo's space. Local 130 brings in daily catches from nearby waters. Nick & Sons expands from Brooklyn and Spring Lake, bringing their baked goods west.

The mix includes Molly Boards' artisan meats and cheeses, prime cuts at The Butcher & The Bull, and fresh stems at Fleur De Mer. Culture Collective, the Asbury Park food group behind it all, adds its own salad and noodle spots to complete the mix.

"From the moment we opened our Ocean location, community has always been at the forefront of our business model," said Michelle Costa, co-owner of Fleur de Mer, to Asbury Park Press.

The site holds stories from its past as a rest stop for weary travelers. After Sickles Market closed in 2024, workers transformed the old space into something new.

Next up: Phase two brings a lounge, cocktail spot, and room for events. Guests will soon learn pasta-making and sushi skills in hands-on classes.