Monmouth County Parks Announces 25 Public Events for September

Starting this fall, Monmouth County parks will buzz with 25 events. From water adventures to historical shows, this September brings a mix of activities to local parks.

At Manasquan Reservoir, September starts with water tours. Park staff guide boats through the water at 2, 3, 4, and 5 p.m. Adults pay $6, while kids under 12 get in for $4.his

The old Longstreet Farm in Holmdel opens its gates for hands-on activities. Visitors can pull potatoes from the ground on Sept. 6 and 7. The farm shows off traditional cooking methods on Sept. 13 and 27. Food storage skills from the past come alive on Sept. 21.

Thompson Park lights up Lincroft with music. A special Broadway show takes the stage Sept. 13, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adults pay $15, seniors $10, and children under 12 get in for $5.

Two special days await at Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown. Tiny trees steal the show during Bonsai Day, Sept. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. The Fall Native Plant swap opens early on Sept. 20: bring plants between 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park transforms into a water wonderland on Sept. 20. The Wind & Sea Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While entry costs nothing, some water sports need extra cash.

At Freneau Woods Park, Sept. 24 brings stories of the past. Learn about the first people of this land, the Lenape, who made their home here before Hudson's ships arrived in 1609.

The month ends with old-time fun at Longstreet Farm's Harvest Home Festival. On Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., step back to the 1890s with games and shows from long ago.