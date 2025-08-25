Queen’s Brian May and The Struts Team Up for Fresh Take on Hit Single

Rock icon Sir Brian May joins The Struts to remake their hit, "Could Have Been Me." It's scheduled for release on September 3, and it blends May's signature guitar work with the band's original sound. According to AntiMusic, The Struts vocalist Luke Spiller said, "I'm absolutely ecstatic to announce that the Struts and I are set to release a reimagined version of 'Could Have Been Me,' featuring my hero, the legendary Brian May!"

This song was originally released in 2013.

Ten years after its U.S. breakthrough, this new version marks a milestone. "Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me. I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages."

The track opens with May's distinctive Red Special guitar sound. A video will launch with the single, showing the musicians in action. A teaser and original videos are already available online.

The band includes Luke Spiller on vocals, Adam Slack on guitar, Jed Elliott on bass, and Gethin Davies on drums. It's opened for music giants like The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, and past collaborators include Robbie Williams, Ke$ha, and Def Leppard.