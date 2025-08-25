Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Queen’s Brian May and The Struts Team Up for Fresh Take on Hit Single

Rock icon Sir Brian May joins The Struts to remake their hit, “Could Have Been Me.” It’s scheduled for release on September 3, and it blends May’s signature guitar work…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Brian May of Queens on the left and Luke Spiller of The Struts band on the right.
Noam Galai/Stringer via Getty Images / Jason Koerner/Stringer via Getty Images

Rock icon Sir Brian May joins The Struts to remake their hit, "Could Have Been Me." It's scheduled for release on September 3, and it blends May's signature guitar work with the band's original sound. According to AntiMusic, The Struts vocalist Luke Spiller said, "I'm absolutely ecstatic to announce that the Struts and I are set to release a reimagined version of 'Could Have Been Me,' featuring my hero, the legendary Brian May!"

This song was originally released in 2013.

Ten years after its U.S. breakthrough, this new version marks a milestone. "Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me. I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages."

The track opens with May's distinctive Red Special guitar sound. A video will launch with the single, showing the musicians in action. A teaser and original videos are already available online.

The band includes Luke Spiller on vocals, Adam Slack on guitar, Jed Elliott on bass, and Gethin Davies on drums. It's opened for music giants like The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, and past collaborators include Robbie Williams, Ke$ha, and Def Leppard.

First released on their debut album, Everybody Wants, the song gained new fans after its spot in the 2021 film, Sing 2. Now, as the band tours across America, they mark their first album's 10th year. Music fans can access the track early through streaming platforms, and promotions include a presave link and a teaser video on YouTube. Brian May performed with The Struts in 2022 with Queen at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. May's guitar skills bring a powerful, turbocharged sound to the song.

QueenThe Struts
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Fan’s Phone Screen Shows Ozzy Osbourne’s Death to Gojira Singer During Show
MusicFan’s Phone Screen Shows Ozzy Osbourne’s Death to Gojira Singer During ShowDan Teodorescu
Musician Mike D of the Beastie Boys attends the New York premiere of "The Hateful Eight" on December 14, 2015 in New York City.
MusicBeastie Boys’ Mike D Hits $100 Million Net Worth Through Music and Real Estate Success
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
MusicOasis Drops New ‘Wonderwall’ Video from Dublin Comeback ShowsDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect