Clearwater Festival Hits 50-Year Milestone With Free Music Event in Asbury Park

Live music and green teachings come to Asbury Park's Sunset Park when the 50th Annual Clearwater Festival takes the stage on Aug. 30. Running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., this no-cost gathering stands as New Jersey's oldest mix of music and earth-minded learning.

"Pete believed that you should attract people with great music and singing and while they're there, educate them about the need to protect the environment," said Robert Killian, founder of New Jersey Friends of Clearwater, to The Monmouth Journal Eastern.

"The NJ Clearwater Festival has been following that model every year since 1975 and we'll be celebrating the half-century mark in beautiful Sunset Park, a block from the ocean — a perfect spot to celebrate our history and renew our commitment to protecting the ecosystem that we all depend on," said Chrissie Goedkoop, President of NJ Friends of Clearwater.

Back in '75, the first notes rang out at Sandy Hook. Killian started it all, moved by Pete Seeger's work as a folk musician and green champion.

Music fills the air from two spots all day long. At 11 a.m., Mara Levine and Caroline Cutroneo start things off on the Electric Stage. Josh Zuckerman follows, then Cranston Dean, with Poppa John "Bug" The Experience rounding out the lineup.

Over at the Circle of Song Stage, tunes begin at noon. Ingrid Heldt opens, followed by Spook Handy, Dale Lakata, and Roseann DePasquale. The Solidarity Singers take over at 2 p.m., while Sharleen Leahey pairs with Diane Dolittle at 3.

As the sun sets, everyone joins in for The Circle of Song Finale at 7:30 p.m. on the Electric Stage.

Want to belt out some sea songs? Marcus Misery and the Pieces of Eight will teach you how. Between songs, check out earth-friendly booths, browse crafts, grab a bite from food trucks, or let the kids play in their special area.