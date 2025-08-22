Rutgers Film Festival Makes Its Return: Over 20 International Films, Workshops, & Live Concert

Starting Sept. 5, films from across the globe will light up screens at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. The six-week event runs through Oct. 10, 2025, with both in-person and streaming options.

From stark documentaries to bold experimental works, 24 films represent nine nations. Viewers can catch screenings in Voorhees Hall, Room 105, each weekend. The works span from Armenia to Ukraine, with stops in Belgium, Japan, and points between.

"We have started a new concert series with a moving image component as part of our film festivals with the hope of reawakening the mostly dormant and underground New Brunswick music scene," said Al Nigrin, executive director of the Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, per Newswise.

Free workshops will teach film skills on three Saturdays: Sept. 14, 21, and 28 at 1 p.m. The Arts Institute of Middlesex County backs these sessions with a grant. Space runs tight, so early sign-up is a must.

Two rising stars from the student body will present their work. Mason Gross senior Morgan Kalmbach crafted an 11-minute piece about finding peace in nature. In another showing, Vaneeza Shah's short film tracks a young woman's inner battles at age 26.

Cold Weather Company, whose members once walked Rutgers' halls, will close the festival. Their audio-visual performance kicks off on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

A mix of critics, students, and media experts picked these gems from over 300 entries worldwide. Each film streams online for a full day after its showing, giving viewers flexible ways to watch.