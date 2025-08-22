Contests
Ocean County Puts $5M Toward Road Safety Projects, Including New Jackson Township Roundabout

This week, officials approved $5 million for better roads and safer streets across Ocean County. A new traffic circle in Jackson Township takes the biggest share at $3.48 million. At the…

This week, officials approved $5 million for better roads and safer streets across Ocean County. A new traffic circle in Jackson Township takes the biggest share at $3.48 million.

At the busy spot where Central Avenue crosses North Hope Chapel Road, Earle Asphalt Company will build a roundabout. Their work aims to stop crashes and speed up traffic flow.

For the Mill Creek Trail system, Capela Construction won a $1.54 million bid. They got an extra $25,000 cushion for unexpected costs that might pop up during work.

New safety gear is coming to crash-prone streets. Two companies, Eberl Iron Works and Traffic and Parking Control Co., will put up bright LED signs that warn drivers about sharp turns. These signs run on solar power and use radar to track cars.

The county struck deals with different companies to add more cars to its fleet. Rohrer Enterprises will bring in small buses and vans. Two Ford dealers, United and Pacifico, got picked for trucks. Winner Ford earned the rights to keep selling cars and SUVs until 2026.

Some old contracts got stretched out, too. Fire Security Technologies keeps watching over alarms at two big buildings; the Justice Complex and Courthouse No. II. Russell Reid stays on board for septic work.

Workers fixed numbers in Contract 2023B, which covers new pavement on Lacey Road and nearby streets. The changes didn't add costs: just shifted money around.

When Qualmax Supplies couldn't keep their price promise, the county switched to Acuity Specialty Products for cleaning supplies. This quick change kept buildings clean without a break in service.

