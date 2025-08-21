Toms River Makes Police Hiring Easier by Letting Military and Police Experience Count Instead of College Credits

Toms River Township just changed its police hiring standards. Now, time spent in military service or as a police officer counts the same as college credits. This shift opens doors for skilled veterans and seasoned officers.

New officers can earn $56,792 to $159,433 in starting pay. The job comes with health and dental benefits that stay with officers even after they stop working. The force wants officers who already hold PTC certification.

Mayor Dan Rodrick said "the shift is designed to help the township bring on experienced personnel without the delay and cost of sending new recruits through police academy training."

Basic standards remain firm. Each candidate must pass strict physical and mental tests. They need PTC certification from New Jersey, must be 18-34 years old, hold U.S. citizenship, and call New Jersey home.

Two groups stand to gain from these updates. Military veterans with good service records can skip the college requirement. The door is also open for police officers, both active and former, who want to switch departments or return to duty.

These changes come at a critical time. As veteran officers retire in growing numbers, Ocean County faces stiff competition for qualified recruits. Toms River, as a major regional hub, must keep its force strong.