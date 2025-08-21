Ocean County Hands Out $5 Million for Road Safety and Infrastructure Work

Officials in Ocean County approved $5 million this week to fix roads and make them safer. The biggest chunk, $3.48 million, will create a new traffic circle in Jackson Township.

At the busy corner of Central Avenue and North Hope Chapel Road, workers will build a roundabout to cut down on crashes and speed up traffic flow. After checking several bids, Earle Asphalt Company won the job.

Another $1.54 million went to Capela Construction, Inc. They'll build the Mill Creek Trail, with an extra $25,000 set aside just in case costs run high.

The county bought a mix of new cars from different sellers. Mini buses came from Rohrer Enterprises, while United Ford and Pacifico Ford sold them pickup trucks. Winner Ford will keep selling cars and SUVs through 2026.

To make roads less risky, new warning signs will flash at drivers near sharp turns. Two companies, Eberl Iron Works and Traffic and Parking Control Co., will set up these solar-powered LED signs where crashes happen most.

Some companies kept their old jobs with the county. Fire Security Technologies will watch over alarms at two big buildings. Russell Reid's team will still fix septic systems when they break.

The county fixed some math mistakes in old road work deals. They had to change numbers twice for work on Lacey Road and nearby streets.