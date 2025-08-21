McDonald’s Is Slashing Prices Of Its Combo Meals

This is some good news as McDonald’s is slashing the prices of its combo meals just a few weeks after the CEO publicly said that its menu have gotten too expensive and stands strong to fix this issue. Here is what we know so far, McDonald’s and its US franchisees both agree that eight popular combo meals at 15% less than the total cost of buying the items separately, with the chain offering financial support to franchisees if they agree to lower prices, according to reports that are close to the company’s plans. The lower prices will go into effect next month.

This is what some of the prices will look like now, McDonald’s will expand its combo meals with a $5 breakfast deal and an $8 Big Mac and McNugget special in the upcoming months with the “Extra Value Meals." McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski had this to say, “The single biggest driver of what shapes a consumer’s overall perception of McDonald’s value is the menu board,.and it’s when they drive up to the restaurant and they see the menu board, that’s what’s shaping the that’s the number one driver. We’ve got to get that fixed.”

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Sometimes you just need some food on the go and McDonald's is usually my go to place for something quick. Truth is too that sometimes I have to cough up $20!! I say to myself " What the heck did I just order?" It's McDonald's and that bill should be nothing even close to that. I know it's not the healthiest food for your body, but we have to eat and do what we got to do. So I'm glad they are at least thinking of the customer and realizing that prices today are out of control.