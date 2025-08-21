Contests
LISTEN LIVE

McDonald’s Is Slashing Prices Of Its Combo Meals

This is some good news as McDonald’s is slashing the prices of its combo meals just a few weeks after the CEO publicly said that its menu have gotten too expensive and…

gotts
McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger meal
Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This is some good news as McDonald’s is slashing the prices of its combo meals just a few weeks after the CEO publicly said that its menu have gotten too expensive and stands strong to fix this issue. Here is what we know so far, McDonald’s and its US franchisees both agree that eight popular combo meals at 15% less than the total cost of buying the items separately, with the chain offering financial support to franchisees if they agree to lower prices, according to reports that are close to the company’s plans. The lower prices will go into effect next month.

This is what some of the prices will look like now, McDonald’s will expand its combo meals with a $5 breakfast deal and an $8 Big Mac and McNugget special in the upcoming months with the “Extra Value Meals." McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski had this to say, “The single biggest driver of what shapes a consumer’s overall perception of McDonald’s value is the menu board,.and it’s when they drive up to the restaurant and they see the menu board, that’s what’s shaping the that’s the number one driver. We’ve got to get that fixed.”

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Sometimes you just need some food on the go and McDonald's is usually my go to place for something quick. Truth is too that sometimes I have to cough up $20!! I say to myself " What the heck did I just order?" It's McDonald's and that bill should be nothing even close to that. I know it's not the healthiest food for your body, but we have to eat and do what we got to do. So I'm glad they are at least thinking of the customer and realizing that prices today are out of control.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks as always rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

McDonald's menu
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
The end of the summer is the perfect time for a quick getaway that doesn't take much planning, but any season will do.
Human InterestNew Jersey Has One of the Best Last-Minute Getaways in the U.S.Anne Erickson
A Dunkin' Donuts hangs on a window.
Human InterestDunkin’ Rolls Out Fall Menu with New Cereal-Themed DrinkDiana Beasley
A Giant Tub Of Mayonnaise Married A Couple.
Human InterestA Giant Tub Of Mayonnaise Married A Couple.gotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect