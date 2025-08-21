Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Plans Massive 70-Show Run to Mark ‘Physical Graffiti’ 50th Anniversary

The son of Led Zeppelin's original drummer kicks off an expanded tour this fall. Starting on October 22 in Louisville, the shows stretch across North America and end in Hollywood on November 26. The band added 26 dates to their schedule, pushing the total to 70 performances.

"For me, this isn't just an album — it's the album," said Jason Bonham, according to Blabbermouth. “Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 70 shows!"

Each night brings the full Physical Graffiti double album to life. The band includes hits like "Good Times Bad Times," "Whole Lotta Love," "Kashmir," and "Stairway to Heaven." Onstage, Jason pounds the drums while Jimmy Sakurai wields the guitar. James Dylan handles vocals, Dorian Heartsong plays bass, and Alex Howland is at the keys.

After wrapping up in Vancouver on August 31, the band will take a break. Then, they'll storm back through Detroit, Boston, Atlantic City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Tampa.

Physical Graffiti, a 1975 masterpiece, marked Led Zeppelin's first release on Swan Song Records. It shot straight to number one on both sides of the Atlantic. In the U.S., fans snapped up enough copies to earn it 16-times-platinum status.