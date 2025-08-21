Jane’s Addiction Members Appear to be Moving On Without Perry Farrell

The members of Jane's Addiction might be working together, but without frontman Perry Farrell. Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins have each shared various posts on Instagram working together in a recording studio. A shared post from all three members shows them sitting at a mixing board with producer Robert Adam Stevenson. This post, in particular, received positive comments from the likes of former Velvet Revolver members Matt Sorum and Dave Kushner and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots.

Of course, what will come of these studio sessions is anyone's guess, especially considering the current dueling legal battle between Navarro, Avery, and Perkins and Farrell. As previously reported, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins filed a lawsuit against Farrell in July, who, in turn, filed a countersuit.



In September 2024, Farrell attacked Navarro on stage during a show in Boston. Following the incident, Jane's Addiction announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates.



According to Rolling Stone, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit accuses Farrel of "assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract." The lawsuit claims that the cancellation of their tour dates resulted in a loss of "over $10 million."



The outlet quotes the lawsuit, which states, "The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist. The physical, emotional, and financial harms Defendant has wrought have deeply impacted the Plaintiffs, their families, and their loved ones, and it is time for Defendant to face the consequences of his actions and be held accountable."