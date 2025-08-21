Four North Jersey Beaches Shut Down Over Dangerous Algae Risk

State officials closed four beaches across northern New Jersey this week. Tests showed unsafe levels of toxic algae at three spots on Greenwood Lake and at Lake Rogerene.

The state's tests found risky bacteria counts at Awosting, Greenwood Lake Beach Club, and Lakeside Community Beach Club. Swimming bans took effect right away. Officials blocked all water activities at these spots.

"When there's enough nutrients in the water, mixed with water runoff from the rain that hits the ground and picks up everything downstream, that's a lot of materials and nutrients that are food sources for algae to grow," said Meiyin Wu, director of the New Jersey Center for Water Science and Technology, to NJ Herald.

Contact with the water puts people at risk. The bacteria can cause skin rashes, breathing troubles, and stomach issues. Even water droplets from boats might carry these toxins.

At Darlington County Park, the Wibit Splash Zone opened back up. But the lower lake stays off-limits as tests continue.

Tests now show safe conditions at Lake Hopatcong, the state's largest lake. Staff check about twelve spots across the water body, which faced similar issues in past years.

Scientists call these outbreaks Harmful Algae Blooms. The problem starts when tiny organisms multiply fast in warm, still water. You'll spot bright green patches that look like spilled paint floating on top.

Local water experts say these tiny life forms always exist in lakes. But they grow out of control when the sun, calm waters, and extra food mix together. Warm, shallow areas breed the most growth.

A state website tracks danger zones with four risk grades. The public can check specific locations and see current test results before visiting.

Don't eat fish from these waters: They might carry toxins. The blooms also steal oxygen from the water, killing fish and hurting lake life.