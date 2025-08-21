This is an interesting story where a giant tub of mayonnaise married a couple. Here are the details on this one, as we go to Las Vegas where a couple just got married. The couple got married in a "chicken tender dip"-themed wedding in Las Vegas, and it was officiated by the Hellmann's mascot, "Manny Mayo." Check this out and believe it or not, this was something they agreed to according to reports.

Their names are Nick Phillips and Heather Schroering and they were the winners of a Hellmann's wedding contest package, which included a ceremony a full reception, with food a professional photographer, and $5,000 to cover travel expenses. Too add here, they were really into it. The couple had this to say and they wanted everyone to know that they are "condiment sommeliers," and they say the wedding was, "very on-brand" for them. In fact, during their previous proposal, the ring was hidden in a sauce ramekin.



They crazy but fun couple were notified that they won the contest on July 2nd, and the wedding was July 21st, so they had less than three weeks to prepare, but it's easier when a mayonnaise brand is handling all the details. Hellmann's started off with a dress code, sending guests "a palette of Hellmann’s colors" but they didn't end up caring about it. Everyone also had to sign a waiver agreeing to waive their "moral rights." "Manny Mayo" said, "Like chicken tender dip and chicken tenders, marriage is a beautiful union of two special flavors that just work together." The audience did have a big kick out of that.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Being one that has married a bunch of couples, this one is pretty different and which I think is pretty cool. I wish them the best of luck as well. Also weddings today can be so expensive so why not do something that you and your guest will always remember and have fun with. I just hope they don't smell like mayo on the honeymoon. Congrats you too and MAYO-U have great road ahead.