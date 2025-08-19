Toms River Mayor Speaks Out as Electric Bills Soar to $638 During Power Outages

Monthly power costs at Mayor Dan Rodrick's home hit $638 while Toms River faces worsening blackouts. The mayor went public with his concerns through an Aug. 16 statement.

"While my family can manage this cost, I know that many families in our town, especially seniors, cannot," said Rodrick in a statement to Shore News Network.

Holiday City bears the brunt of these power issues. The neighborhood's electric heating systems strain budgets, forcing older residents to pick between basic needs like food and keeping their lights on.

Short blackouts turn dangerous fast. When power cuts out, patients who need electric medical devices face life-threatening situations. Each outage puts their health at risk.

Market forces drive the price spikes, according to the mayor. He wants state action on both cost and supply problems. Quick fixes won't cut it anymore.

State budgets ballooned to twice their size under the current administration. The mayor thinks power upgrades and new energy sources should get a share of those funds.

"Democrats must reconsider their opposition to fossil fuels and nuclear power, while Republicans should be open to integrating renewable energy sources like wind and solar into our energy portfolio," Rodrick stated.

Old power lines can't handle peak demand. The mayor pushed for a mix of natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar to boost the power supply and stop the outages that plague the town.

Winter's approach stokes more fears. Electric heat runs most Holiday City homes: a setup that could send bills into the stratosphere during cold snaps.