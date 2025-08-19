Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Rejects Playing at the Las Vegas Sphere

Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson shot down the idea of playing at the Las Vegas Sphere. The singer thought that the high-tech venue wouldn't work for their shows.

"No. It's not Maiden," Dickinson said, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. "Maiden's about the relationship between the band and the audience, and the show, whilst it's a show, is an enhancement to what we do." The Sphere, which started shows in September 2023, fits 17,600 people.

Its main draw is a massive LED screen that wraps around the entire crowd. Each seat shakes with built-in effects backed by top-notch sound equipment. The singer questioned why bands would want to play there at all. "I mean, we just do a lot of stuff — we run around, we go around — and at the Sphere, what's the point?" he said. "In fact, what's the point of even being there, if you're a band?" He believes the Sphere's format could make the band uncomfortable, and Iron Maiden's performances rely heavily on a direct connection with the audience.

However, not everyone shares his view. Metallica's Lars Ulrich couldn't contain his interest in future shows. "I would ... love to do it," Ulrich said, according to Blabbermouth. Since opening its doors, the venue has drawn big acts. U2 packed the house for 40 shows from Fall 2023 through Spring 2024, celebrating their album, Achtung Baby, with immersive visuals and sound. Phish and Dead & Company took their turns onstage as well.