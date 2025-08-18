Contests
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: WRATFEST 2025

Packed house at PNC Bank Arts Center for WRATFEST 2025! Volbeat was electrifying! Volbeat rocked the house so hard! Jimmy Steal and Gotts broadcasting live inside the Arts Center before…

Rob Cochran
rock band on stage

Coors Light Presents WRATFEST 2025 with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday August 10th, 2025

Rob Cochran

Packed house at PNC Bank Arts Center for WRATFEST 2025!

Volbeat was electrifying!

Volbeat rocked the house so hard!

Jimmy Steal and Gotts broadcasting live inside the Arts Center before the show! And Gotts is dressed like an ugly baby. No idea why but it was his own doing....

Live interview with Halestorm on-air!

Lizzy and Joe are soo cool! Thank you for the interview!

Jimmy also got to chat with Volbeat before the show!

Thank you Volbeat for stopping by to hang with the RAT! We love you!

The Ghost Inside and Halestorm were both amazing!

All the RAT Rockers lining up to spin the WRAT wheel!

This Rocker made his very own WRATFEST shirt! Awesome!

Coors Light was Rocking out with the RAT! And check out our sick centerpiece and cake!

WRATFEST 2025 presented by Coors Light!

Yes, Gotts got on stage in front of everyone dressed like this....

WRAT staff partying after a long fun day!

Gotts partying with Coors Light and the boys in the parking lot!

Gotts being Gotts!

Party party before the show!

Everyone having a great time before the shore!

We here at the RAT apologize.

Epic day at WRATFEST 2025!

Coors LightWRATFEST
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
people on stage
GalleriesGALLERY: Final White Claw Summer Grab and Jet Ski Giveaway at River RockRob Cochran
big group of people on fishing boat
Local NewsGALLERY: Big Day Off Fishing Trip on The Golden EagleRob Cochran
Hot Pursuit Police Traffic Chase at Night. Police Cruiser Next to Running Out DUI Driver Conceptual Photo with Motion Blurs. Police Enforcement Theme.
Local NewsMonmouth County DWI Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night in Neptune TownshipJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect