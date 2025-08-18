GALLERY: Final White Claw Summer Grab and Jet Ski Giveaway at River Rock

The Final White Claw Summer Grab of the Year at River Rock in Brick on Friday night August 15th,, 2025! WRAT and White Claw also finally gave away the Jet Ski to one very lucky RAT Rocker!

River Rock was packed with Rockers wanting to win the Jet Ski and play The White Claw Claw Machine!

River Rock's hug ceiling screen looked amazing!

WRAT's Jimmy Steal got the party going by doing a cheers to the crowd and explaining the nights festivities!

No laws when you're drinking claws!

Shore point and White Claw in the house! Party Party!

Playing the claw machine to win awesome prizes such as Sea.Hear.Now tickets and $500!

Everyone on line to try their luck at the White Claw Claw Machine!

Riding that White Claw Wave!

Signing up for a last chance to qualify for the Jet Ski!

Jimmy Steal getting ready to pick the winners for the 5 awesome prizes!

First winner! And a Creed shirt!

No better feeling then winning!

All 5 happy grand prize winners!

The Big Crowd ready for the main event of giving away a JET SKI!

Jon from White Claw starting the game to narrow it down to only 1 winner for the Jet Ski!

The reveal....

It's a 5! Shown by WRAT's Promo Jackie!

Everyone patiently waiting to hopefully hear their name called!

Each can in the claw machine had an unknown number on it, 1-6. Everyone in the contest had a number and was hoping their number would cross the finish line first to be in the final drawing! If your number was picked out the machine your Jet Ski number would move a space on the board closer to the finish line.

#6 won so every single name went into the golden drum for the final drawing of the jet ski winner!

Jon from White Claw picking the winner of the Jet Ski!!!

The Winner! CongRATs Allison!!!

Pure happiness with her brand new Jet Ski!

What a night and what a summer! CongRAT's to Allison and all White Claw winners this summer! WRAT could not be any happier to be apart of this awesome promotion!