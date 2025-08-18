Contests
GALLERY: Big Day Off Fishing Trip on The Golden Eagle

Rob Cochran
big group of people on fishing boat

WRAT’s Big Day Off Fishing Trip on The Golden Eagle out of Belmar on Thursday August 14th, 2025

Dan Hyde

First catch winner!

The Russo boys were on board of course!

Jimmy Steal with his first catch of the day!

Fresh fish, great beer, and WRAT swag!

Pool winner and Yuengling cooler winner!

Yuengling is the best beer for fishing!

This Rocker showed up in his WRAT shirt!

RAT Rockers with free Yuengling swag!

This guy came out in the right tank!

Cheers!

Beers and fishing!

Beautiful sunset fishing on The Golden Eagle with Yuengling!

Fishing
Rob CochranEditor
