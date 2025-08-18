Bruce Dickinson Really Digs Phone-Free Shows

Phone-free shows are becoming more and more popular, and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is a big fan. The topic of phone-free shows came up in a recent conversation Dickinson had with Eddie Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth ). Dickinson touted his positive experience while seeing Ghost, who have instituted a no-phone policy on their current tour by utilizing Yon d r pouches . He notes that a show without phones is "a totally different experience" and details, "People talk to each other. They behave like human beings with each other. They're not jumping over seats, trying to take selfies, and stuff like that. They're concentrating on each other and the joy of being with a band and the experience, and in the moment. It's what music should be, of bringing people together, not having somebody just like focused on 'me and my little narcissistic two-inch screen.'" Dickinson does think utilizing Yondr pouches or similar items to lock up phones can be an issue for stadium and festival crowds. However, he's not against all phone use at shows. " ... If somebody wants to put up a video of them bouncing up and down, 'This is me having fun at a show,' it's kind of harmless," said Dickinson.

Before they kicked off their "Run For Your Lives" world tour this summer, Iron Maiden issued a statement asking fans to "not excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets."



The statement was echoed by Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, who said, "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers."



In a follow-up statement about the tour's kick-off in Budapest, Smallwood said, "A huge thank you to every one of you who kept your phones down, respected the band and your fellow fans, and embraced the show the way it’s meant to be experienced – in the room with us. That was a great boost for us and the band appreciated it greatly. It is so much better when they can see you unencumbered and that drives them on without that distraction."



Smallwood noted, "For the selfish few that didn’t and just had to keep videoing… I wish you nothing but a very sore arm! ... As I said before, by all means take the odd quick pic as a memento of a great night, but otherwise please keep your phone in your pocket."

