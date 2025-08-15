Contests
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: August 15

Aug. 15 is a huge day in rock history. It’s the day when arguably the most well-known and influential festival in history opened its gates, but it was not the…

Dan Teodorescu
Jay-Z and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond
Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Aug. 15 is a huge day in rock history. It's the day when arguably the most well-known and influential festival in history opened its gates, but it was not the most attended show to take place on this date. Here are some of the major rock-related events that happened on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These albums achieved success on Aug. 15.

  • 1969: Three Dog Night's self-titled album, Three Dog Night, grabbed Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
  • 1997: Ozzy Osbourne & Randy Rhoads Tribute became 2x Platinum Certified by the RIAA. Ozzy Osbourne would also achieve 2x Platinum status for his album, No Rest For The Wicked.
  • 2017: Jay-Z and Linkin Park's Collision Course was certified 2x Platinum.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 15 is a huge date in the rock calendar, mainly due to a few legendary performances that took place on this day. These included:

  • 1965: The Beatles performed at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York City, in front of an audience of almost 56,000, the largest concert attendance at the time.
  • 1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Festival, commonly known as Woodstock, began in Bethel, New York. Over four days, artists and bands such as Santana, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Canned Heat, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Joe Cocker, Ten Years After, Johnny Winter, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Jimi Hendrix delighted audiences and made music history.
  • 1991: Paul Simon performed a free concert in New York City's Central Park. An estimated 750,000 people came to see him, despite it being broadcast live on TV.
  • 1991: During a show in Los Angeles, Nirvana invited the audience to attend the shoot for their first music video, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The Woodstock festival dominated the list of rock-related events that took place on Aug. 15, while other notable occasions included memorable performances by The Beatles and Paul Simon.

Linkin ParkNirvanaSantana
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Former Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant performs on stage with his band The Sensational Space Shifters at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2013 - Day 3 on March 30, 2013 in Byron Bay, Australia.
MusicNew Led Zeppelin Book Reveals Band’s Early Days Through Rare ArchivesLaura Adkins
Nate Smith performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on December 05, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicWhen We Were Young Festival Adds More Venues Across Las VegasDan Teodorescu
Tom Morello speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicTom Morello Reflects on Back To The BeginningErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect