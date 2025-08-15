Slipknot Reportedly Exploring 9-Figure Sale of Music Assets

Slipknot could be the next big music catalog sale in the industry.



Billboard reports the metal band is trying to sell the rights to their publishing and their recording masters royalties to HarbourView Equity Partners. This deal is reportedly worth $120 million and will include Slipknot's current catalog, but not any future releases.



Billboard also reports that the Slipknot catalog has generated about $15.5 million in annual revenue for the past three years. Meanwhile, publishing rights for the catalog brought in $5.2 million in revenue each year during that same time period.



Massive music catalog and asset sales really exploded in the early 2020s, but these kinds of deals have recently slowed down. The last major catalog sale in the rock world came in October 2024 when Pink Floyd sold its catalog to Sony for $400 million.



Reports of the sale come from the Financial Times, which noted, "The terms also include the band name and the artists' 'likeness,' one person added, which means that the label will have the rights to merchandise and spin-offs such as movies and TV series." This sale reportedly included the sale of the recorded rights, not the songwriting rights, to Pink Floyd's songs.



The rumored sale of the Pink Floyd catalog was first reported by Bloomberg back in May 2022. The sale negotiations hit a bit of a snag in October 2022. At that time, Variety reported that at least one potential buyer of the Pink Floyd catalog pulled out of a deal due to a then-recent interview with Rolling Stone by Waters. Among Waters' many incendiary comments, he said he believes he's on a "Kill List" that is supported by the government of Ukraine.

