Six Flags Slaps Extra Cost on Haunted Houses for 2025 Fright Fest

Starting this fall, Six Flags Great Adventure will charge $35-39 for haunted houses and mazes at Fright Fest 2025. The park's Halloween event runs from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2. This marks a big shift: these spooky spots used to come free with admission.

Want to face the terrors of The Conjuring, Saw, Trick r' Treat, or Texas Chain Saw Massacre? You'll need the new Haunted Attractions Pass. Even if you've got a season pass, there's no way around it.

"It's an unbeatable lineup of innovative, immersive entertainment, including iconic Hollywood horror franchises and original, next-level terror. Our haunted mazes, scare zones, live shows, and world-class rides will create unforgettable memories this fall," said Six Flags Chief Commercial Officer Christian Dieckmann, according to NJBIZ.

The park tested this pricing at select spots before making it standard. Visitors can buy packages that let them skip lines for one night or all season long.

Your basic ticket still gets you into five scare areas: Plaza De La Muerte, CarnEvil, Curse of Blackbeard's Bounty, Exile Canyon, and The Bloody Fountain. Most rides stay open, and four shows run without extra fees.

Got kids? The daytime Kids Boo Fest runs from Sept. 13 to Nov. 2. Little ones can load up on candy and watch shows made just for them.

This switch comes after Six Flags and Cedar Fair joined up in an $8 billion deal last year. They now control 42 parks and fun spots across North America.

The company just cut its Winter Holiday in the Park events to zero in on warmer months. But there's good news: season passes now work at all 42 parks through 2026. That's a lot more fun for your money.