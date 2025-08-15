Nine New Jersey Grocery Stores Make List of Top U.S. Food Service Leaders

A fresh industry study puts nine New Jersey food stores among the nation's 50 best sellers of ready-made meals. Whole Foods Market stands at the top.

Supermarket News and Technomic ranked stores by their food sales per location. Mitsuwa Marketplace claimed second place, while H Mart secured the third spot in this year's standings.

These markets now dish up much more than standard deli fare. Branded meals and quick-service stations drive their success. Shoppers pick up complete dinners where they once bought just groceries.

“In-store restaurants, cafes, and foodservice outlets are a major differentiator for brands being on the list,” said Kevin Schimpf, senior director of industry research at Technomic, which compiled the Top 50 report, according to Supermarket News.

The Garden State showed its strength with Wegmans at ninth place and Stew Leonard's taking 15th. 99 Ranch Market earned spot 25, as Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace landed at 28. Costco Wholesale and The Fresh Market rounded out the state's showing at 40th and 48th.

H Mart took a big step forward last August. Its newest food hall at American Dream became the chain's largest in the Northeast, marking a shift in how the Korean-American retailer serves customers.

Asian markets made quite an impact this year. Three chains — Mitsuwa Marketplace, H Mart, and 99 Ranch Market — proved that global food sellers can thrive in America's prepared meal business.