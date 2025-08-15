Netflix’s $900M Hub and Adam Sandler Transform New Jersey Into Hollywood East

Construction crews are building Netflix's $900 million East Coast hub in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Work has started on four sound stages, with eight more planned across Eatontown and Oceanport.

The streaming service's arrival has sparked a rush of film projects to New Jersey. Last fall's Happy Gilmore 2 spent $152 million during its three-month shoot, spreading cash across six counties, reports NJ Advance Media.

State officials gave the film $62.5 million in tax credits. Film crews set up at twelve different golf spots in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, and Warren counties. They also shot scenes at places like the Clifton Stop & Shop.

"Whether it's a wrap party, launch event, or cast dinner, our venues are built to match the creativity and energy of the industry itself," said Alec Vorcheimer, chief operating officer of Collective Ventures Hospitality Group, according to NJBIZ.

Happy Madison Productions, Sandler's company, has made New Jersey its new home base. Since 2014, Sandler has stuck with Netflix, signing on twice more. His latest film, Roommates, starring his daughter Sadie, just wrapped up with a party at The District in Jersey City.

The entertainment boom has pushed local spots to adapt. The District will transform into Opulent, a high-end lounge. Its parent company plans Parlay, a screening venue, plus a new 1776 branch at Jersey City's Harborside.