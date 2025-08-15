Monmouth County DWI Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night in Neptune Township

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday, officers will run a DWI checkpoint on Route 33. Cars going west must stop at Jumping Brook Plaza for a quick check.

Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, who heads the DWI Task Force, said officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. "The task force wishes to remind all motorists to make responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel of the car and to never drive after drinking alcoholic beverages or taking drugs," Schneider said, according to The Asbury Park Press.

Local police will work with task force members through the night. Their main task? Stopping unsafe drivers before crashes happen. The four-hour operation aims to keep roads safe for everyone.

This stop fits into a bigger plan for summer safety. Officers pick new spots each weekend, moving between towns across the county to catch drunk drivers.

Last month's check on Route 34 showed how these stops work. Officers watched cars heading north, pulling them into the public works yard for quick tests.