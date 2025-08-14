New Led Zeppelin Book Reveals Band’s Early Days Through Rare Archives

A striking 348-page book about Led Zeppelin's start will hit stores in September. Written by Richard Morton Jack, Led Zeppelin: The Only Way To Fly pulls back the curtain on the band's birth through fresh finds in old files. It focuses on the formation of this iconic band. It contains archival information and images, and it's a significant resource for fans and historians.

This thick, hardcover book spans from the band's start in August 1968 through their second record drop, Led Zeppelin II, in October 1969. Music writer Chris Welch, who spent nights on the road with the group and visited their homes, sets the stage with the book's opening words.

"The product of years of research, this enormous book contains the most detailed and accurate account yet of the pathway to Led Zeppelin's formation and the events of their tumultuous first year," stated the Lansdowne Books' website. Deep in its pages lie untold stories of each player's path before the band came to life. The first 250 buyers who get a copy from Lansdowne Books will snag a rare poster, as well.

Morton Jack's past work speaks for itself. His pen brought us the 2024 Nick Drake story and Psychedelia: 101 Iconic Underground Rock Albums 1966-70. Through his label, Sunbeam Records, he's put out more than 100 albums across rock, jazz, and folk.