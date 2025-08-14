Monmouth County Gets Hold of Old Psychiatric Hospital Land for New Park

Officials struck a deal to turn 411 acres of the former Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital site into public parkland. The Board shared details at the County Route 520 site on Friday.

Plans call for walking paths to open by this December. The county won't pay purchase costs beyond legal fees, with future spending drawn from open space taxes.

"This effort has been a collaboration of many parties on the local, county, and state levels," said Commissioner Ross Licitra, according to Patch.com. "When we preserve open space, it attracts people to Monmouth County and when people are in Monmouth County, they support local businesses."

The site housed a state mental health facility from 1931 to 1998. Its closure followed State Senator Richard Codey's undercover work as an orderly. His findings exposed "inhumane care and treatment of mental patients" and poor conditions in New Jersey Monthly Magazine.

A Senate investigation in 1994 uncovered widespread problems, from unlawful waste disposal to bribery schemes dating back to the 1980s. After closing, local tales spread of strange sightings on the grounds.

Mayor Jonathan Hornik made the site's preservation a priority after taking office in 2008. A 2011 agreement set cleanup standards and conservation rules.

"Today, it is with great pride that I stand here with Monmouth County officials to celebrate the transfer of control of 411 acres of green space in the heart of Marlboro from the State to Monmouth County," Hornik said at Friday's event.

The site's upkeep now falls to county staff. Within five months, the first trails should open in what will become Marlboro County Park.