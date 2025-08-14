Contests
Man With The World’s Largest Junk Broke His Arm

Well on this story we take you over to London and the man with the world’s largest junk broke his arm. He is 41-year-old named Matt Barr and he’s been in…

Well on this story we take you over to London and the man with the world's largest junk broke his arm. He is 41-year-old named Matt Barr and he's been in the news a lot over the years. Let's start off by saying his  junk is 14.4 INCHES when fully engorged. According to reports, he's in the news again after explaining how his massive manhood caused him to slip and fall in the shower. This dude actually had this to say "One of the issues with being so large is it's not exactly easy to see my feet."  He added that any sudden movements can also mess with his balance !

Here is what happened to Matt, he was rushing to get ready for work and didn't see some shower gel in his tub, because his junk was the only thing in his eye line. He slipped on the soap, fell out of the shower, landed on his shoulder, and ended up with two fractures. Check this out becoming aroused can make him lightheaded, and it's made relationships hard.  He recently told a story about how he was with a woman once swung his hips too quickly, and she ended up with a concussion.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't have this problem, and I will say it is because of the Polar Bear Plunges I do LOL. This might sound cool to some but it really sounds like it's causing some serious issues for Matt. I wonder how his knees are doing dragging that thing around. I'm honestly not even jealous after this story. We all know the saying though right fella's it's not the size of the boat but the motion in the ocean.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends right here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

