Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Attraction That Everyone Should See in New Jersey

The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you’re vacationing, you’ll likely find something unique and special to experience. It’s such a…

Anne Erickson
The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll find one.
Getty Images / Evan Schneider

The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll likely find something unique and special to experience. It's such a big country, and the fabric of America is so different from state to state, so experiencing different attractions throughout states can really be a night-and-day experience. As for this state, one popular attraction is getting recognized for being a must-see.

The Best Attraction in New Jersey

Nancy Dunham at Money Talks News has put together a feature highlighting the best attractions in each state. In the piece, she notes that "each U.S. state has such an embarrassment of riches," so "it's almost impossible to see everything that's worthwhile." What's cool about this tally is that Dunham highlights some really unique attractions. It's not just cities; it's actually specific attractions that make these states unique. As someone who reports on travel a lot, I'm impressed by the variety on this tally of attractions, too.

Before we get to our state, let's look at the crowning attraction in the whole country. It has to be the Statue of Liberty. "There are millions of things to see in the Empire State, but most visitors invariably think of either Times Square or the Statue of Liberty," Dunham notes. "While in New York City, you should take a ferry ride across New York Bay to the Statue of Liberty National Monument on Liberty Island." So, it goes without saying that visiting the Statue of Liberty is a must if you're vacationing in that area.

So, what's the best attraction in New Jersey? It's the historic Cape May. "Yes, New Jersey is home to Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore, both tourist draws — but those who love architecture and history will especially enjoy historic Cape May, a city that boasts a wealth of historic homes," Dunham states. "You can soak in the history from your car or take one of the many tours offered." It's certainly one of the most popular attractions in the state.

EvergreenNew Jersey
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during his fourth round Men's Singles match on Day Eight of the 2016 US Open
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 14
Gold medalist Mohamed Farah of Great Britain holds both his 5000 meter and 10000 meter gold medals on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 5000 meter on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 13
Jimmy’s Hot Takes – Spicy Cantina with Blue Moon
Human InterestJimmy’s Hot Takes – Spicy Cantina with Blue MoonJimmy Steal
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect