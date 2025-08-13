Robert Plant Makes Surprise Appearance at Cropredy Festival, New Album Coming in September

At the Cropredy Festival on August 9, music fans got a shock when Robert Plant stepped onto the stage. He joined the Deborah Bonham Band, singing two classic Led Zeppelin songs, "Thank You" and "Ramble On," without warning.

The 76-year-old singer took the mic next to Deborah Bonham. Her brother, John, played drums in Led Zeppelin until his death. Plant cracked wise with the crowd, saying, "A lady friend said to me in the car today, 'How old were you when you wrote that with Jimmy [Page],' I said, '12?'" according to American Songwriter.

The timing fits well, and Plant will put out new music with his band, Saving Grace, next month. Their first album drops on September 26, and it's named after the group. They picked Low's "Everybody's Song" as their first release.

Two members of Saving Grace came with Plant to the show. Suzy Dian sang, and Tony Kelsey played guitar. Dave Pegg from Fairport Convention, the host of the Cropredy Festival, added mandolin to the mix.

The singer has shown up at Cropredy many times since its start in 1976. Set in a small village 75 miles from London, the festival draws big names each year. Plant's last show with the Deborah Bonham Band was in Blackpool in February, and he's collaborated with Deborah Bonham often.

Next up, Saving Grace will hit the road. Their first U.S. tour starts on October 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia. After 14 shows, they'll wrap up in Los Angeles on November 22.