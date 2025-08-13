One Dead, Six Pulled To Safety from Rip Current at Unprotected New Jersey Beach

A swimmer died while six others made it to shore after getting caught in fierce ocean currents at Webster Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The tragedy struck Monday evening after lifeguard hours.

Swift action by the Seaside Heights Fire Department's water team saved lives that night. Racing to the scene on jet skis, rescuers pulled people from the churning water just two minutes after the 7 p.m. call. Tim Farrell told Penn Live that medics tried CPR before rushing the victim to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where doctors couldn't save him.

Three survivors went to the hospital. They had swallowed water but pulled through. No lifeguards watched over the beach: their shifts end at 5 p.m.

The victim was spotted far from shore: about 75 yards out. Rescue teams worked for 26 minutes straight, using special sleds attached to watercraft to bring swimmers back.

That day, red flags flew high as warnings. Beach rules said water activity stopped at knee depth due to risky conditions. Weather reports showed 2-3 foot waves crashing in the surf zone, with warnings about medium-strength rip currents.

This wasn't the first crisis that week. In just two days, rescue teams had saved 12 other swimmers from strong currents at beaches without guards.