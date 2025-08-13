Contests
LISTEN LIVE

One Dead, Six Pulled To Safety from Rip Current at Unprotected New Jersey Beach

A swimmer died while six others made it to shore after getting caught in fierce ocean currents at Webster Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The tragedy struck Monday…

J. Mayhew
A life guard sits at his post as people visit the beach on May 25, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A swimmer died while six others made it to shore after getting caught in fierce ocean currents at Webster Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The tragedy struck Monday evening after lifeguard hours.

Swift action by the Seaside Heights Fire Department's water team saved lives that night. Racing to the scene on jet skis, rescuers pulled people from the churning water just two minutes after the 7 p.m. call. Tim Farrell told Penn Live that medics tried CPR before rushing the victim to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where doctors couldn't save him.

Three survivors went to the hospital. They had swallowed water but pulled through. No lifeguards watched over the beach: their shifts end at 5 p.m.

The victim was spotted far from shore: about 75 yards out. Rescue teams worked for 26 minutes straight, using special sleds attached to watercraft to bring swimmers back.

That day, red flags flew high as warnings. Beach rules said water activity stopped at knee depth due to risky conditions. Weather reports showed 2-3 foot waves crashing in the surf zone, with warnings about medium-strength rip currents.

This wasn't the first crisis that week. In just two days, rescue teams had saved 12 other swimmers from strong currents at beaches without guards.

The victim's name stays private for now. Fire logs show the rescue mission ended at 7:22 p.m.

Seaside Heights
J. MayhewWriter
Related Stories
cigarettes in an ash tray
Local NewsAtlantic City Casino Workers Fight for Smoking Ban Before Murphy Steps DownJ. Mayhew
Detail of an empty theater. Several rows of red armchairs photographed from behind. Photography with narrow focus.
Local NewsGrunin Center’s Main Stage Set To Return With Improvements After RenovationJ. Mayhew
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform
Local NewsLong Branch Opens ‘Born to Run’ Exhibit Celebrating 50 Years of Springsteen AlbumJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect