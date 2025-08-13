Lzzy Hale on Deciding to Quit Drinking

Lzzy Hale has been very forthcoming about many topics, so when she recently talked about her decision to quit drinking, the Halestorm singer/guitarist was very candid.



In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Hale recalled coming to grips with her drinking and how it was causing her to be a version of herself she didn't like.



She said, "I think that if I had gone any further… I don’t know what would have happened with my relationship with my bandmates, my relationship with myself. That was the peak of it all."



Metal Hammer notes Hale quit drinking in December 2023. The outlet cited Hale's April appearance on the Harder to Breathe podcast, where she recalled Halestorm guitarist/partner Joe Hottinger finding her at home, drunk and crying after drinking a bottle of Jägermeister she found in their home.