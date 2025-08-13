Lzzy Hale on Deciding to Quit Drinking
Lzzy Hale has been very forthcoming about many topics, so when she recently talked about her decision to quit drinking, the Halestorm singer/guitarist was very candid.
In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Hale recalled coming to grips with her drinking and how it was causing her to be a version of herself she didn't like.
She said, "I think that if I had gone any further… I don’t know what would have happened with my relationship with my bandmates, my relationship with myself. That was the peak of it all."
Metal Hammer notes Hale quit drinking in December 2023. The outlet cited Hale's April appearance on the Harder to Breathe podcast, where she recalled Halestorm guitarist/partner Joe Hottinger finding her at home, drunk and crying after drinking a bottle of Jägermeister she found in their home.
Lzzy Hale: The Bi-con
Another facet of Hale that she's been open about is her bisexuality. In June 2022, Hale celebrated Pride Month with an Instagram post calling herself "unapologetically bisexual." That same phrasing can be applied to "Like A Woman Can," Halestorm's latest single and video from their new studio album, Everest.
In a statement about the track, Hale said, "'Like A Woman Can' is Venus asking Mars to meet her in the middle while in the midst of a bisexual awakening. This song poses more questions than answers because the answer belongs to the listener. I hope you enjoy this exploration of both emotion and soul-based musicality, and find yourself reflected in it.”
Everest is out now and available in a variety of formats here.