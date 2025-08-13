Long Branch Opens ‘Born to Run’ Exhibit Celebrating 50 Years of Springsteen Album

A new exhibit opens on Aug. 18 at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. The display marks 50 years since Bruce Springsteen wrote "Born to Run" in the city's West End area. He crafted the now-famous songs while living in a small rental house by the shore.

The collection, Born to Run: Springsteen in Long Branch, shows off items from the musician's early days. Visitors will find old show posters and never-before-seen photos from 1975, back when the album first hit record stores.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians to have ever lived and we are proud of his roots here in Long Branch," said Mayor John Pallone, according to The Asbury Park Press. "Not many people know the importance of his time spent in Long Branch and how it shaped specifically the 'Born to Run' album."

Among the treasures on display sits a bright green drum kit from Earth, his first band. Next to it stands a copy of the guitar shown on the famous album cover. Photos transport visitors back to 7½ West End Court, the tiny house where music history took shape.

"'Born to Run' is unquestionably one of the greatest rock albums of all time," said Bob Santelli, director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University, per Patch.

Monmouth University worked with the center to build this tribute. One section shows how the beach and local music scene shaped his sound. A memory book waits for fans to write their stories, which will join the Springsteen Archives.

The doors open wide on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. for a welcome party. Later events mix open mic nights with talks about the star's time in the seaside town.