Grunin Center’s Main Stage Set To Return With Improvements After Renovation

The Main Stage at Toms River's arts center opens this September after major upgrades. Fresh sound equipment and bright new lights await visitors when the doors swing open later this year.

"While you might notice the continued construction of the larger lobby expansion, we're thrilled to welcome you back to the Main Stage of the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts," said Heidi M. Sheridan, Executive and Artistic Director of the Grunin Center, according to New Jersey Stage.

Shows moved to different spots around Ocean County College while workers fixed up the stage. The building project started in early 2025, bringing fresh updates to the old space. Some parts still need work, but the stage stands ready.

Big changes are coming through 2026. Workers will build a wider front entrance, add spots to buy tickets and snacks, and create space for art displays. The building will be easier to walk through when it's done.

Shows will go on as planned: construction won't stop the music. While crews finish the outside work, audiences can watch performances without any trouble.

The college runs this arts center to give back to local people. For six decades, they've taught students in Ocean County. Now they're making the arts better, too.

You'll find the theater right on the main campus. School officials think these fixes will make shows better for everyone who comes to watch.