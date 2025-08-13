Atlantic City Casino Workers Fight for Smoking Ban Before Murphy Steps Down

Workers at Atlantic City's gaming spots want Gov. Phil Murphy to block indoor smoking at all nine venues as his final days in office tick down to Jan. 20, 2026.

A new poll by Normington Petts shows strong public backing: 83% of South New Jersey voters want smoke-free casinos. The push aims to fix gaps in the state's 2006 law that still lets casinos keep a quarter of their floor open to smokers.

"Governor Murphy can and should push for bills that he and his administration have committed to prioritizing — like 100% smoke-free air in casinos," said Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata table game dealer, according to Casino.org.

With no walls or special air systems required, smoke drifts freely across gaming areas under current rules. Staff health group CEASE points to studies showing that banning smoking doesn't hurt business; it might even boost it.

Gaming companies push back hard. They claim a ban would slash profits just as New York City prepares to welcome new casinos. But workers say their well-being matters more than money.

"Polls have shown that there is overwhelming support for smoke-free casinos," Naccarelli added. "This is a chance for Governor Murphy to decide what his legacy will be for years to come."

The race to replace Murphy pits Democrat Miki Sherrill against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Neither has picked sides on the smoking issue. Sherrill leads in polls while serving in Congress. Her rival lost to Murphy by just 3% last time around.